Jantar Mantar case: Hindu Raksha Dal president gets bail

New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Thursday granted bail to Hindu Raksha Dal chief Pinky Chaudhary, one of the accused in the Jantar Mantar hate speech case.



Metropolitan Magistrate Prayank Nayak allowed Chaudhary parity with co-accused Preet Singh, who was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on September 24. The court granted bail to Chaudhary subject to him furnishing a bail bond of Rs. 50,000 and two sureties of like amount.

"Hon'ble High Court of Delhi vide order dated September 24, 2021 has released co-accused Preet Singh on bail while noting that co-accused Preet Singh has left the spot at around 2 pm whereas the inflammatory slogans were raised at around 4 pm on the location and that co-accused Preet Singh has no longer required for custodial interrogation. Since the present accused/applicant Bhupender Tomar @ Pinky Chaudhary is stated to have left the spot of meeting at 1.29 pm and is also not required for interrogation, the court is of the view that he deserves to be released on bail on account of parity with co-accused Preet Singh," the order stated.

Chaudhary was sent to judicial custody in the matter earlier this month after his surrender before the Delhi Police.