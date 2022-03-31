Janpath hit & run: NRI's butler arrested for killing 39-yr-old

New Delhi: A 39-year-old man, who worked as a mason, died on Wednesday morning after he was mowed down by a top-of-the-line SUV in Lutyens' Delhi's Janpath area, the Delhi Police said, adding that they had arrested the butler of an NRI, who was staying at a hotel in the Capital.



The information about the accident was received at Parliament Street police station, a senior police officer said. Girdhari, the mason, was shifted to RML hospital where he was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha

Guguloth said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been being registered, the DCP said. Girdhari used to work as mason, the police said. The video of the incident was also circulated on social

media.

In the video, the red SUV can clearly be seen driving calmly off the road and into the pedestrian who had just crossed the road before turning the car back onto the road and driving off.

The accused has been identified as Arun (27), a resident Karol Bagh, who was driving the Thar jeep. He was driving alone at the time of the incident and the Thar jeep was a rental, police said.