Jamia violence: Court seeks report from police on probe
New Delhi: A court here on Monday directed the Delhi Police to file a status report on whether it was investigating the officers who had allegedly barged into Jamia Millia Islamia and lathi-charged students during an anti-CAA protest on December 15 last year. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur issued notice to the investigation officer and directed that the report be filed by February 25. The case is being investigated by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch.
The court has also sought an overall status report from the Delhi Police on the ongoing investigation in a case related to the violence near Jamia Millia Islamia during the protest. On December 15 last year, protests in the area against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) turned violent.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Will convicts be hanged on Mar 3 or more delays expected?17 Feb 2020 6:22 PM GMT
Delhi HC seeks Centre's reply on plea seeking CBI probe17 Feb 2020 6:21 PM GMT
Open to talks with court-appointed interlocutors: Shaheen...17 Feb 2020 6:21 PM GMT
3 killed while laying Ganga water pipeline at NH-24 in...17 Feb 2020 6:20 PM GMT
2 criminals killed in firing with Special Cell17 Feb 2020 6:19 PM GMT