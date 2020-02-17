Jamia violence: Court seeks report from police on probe

New Delhi: A court here on Monday directed the Delhi Police to file a status report on whether it was investigating the officers who had allegedly barged into Jamia Millia Islamia and lathi-charged students during an anti-CAA protest on December 15 last year. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur issued notice to the investigation officer and directed that the report be filed by February 25. The case is being investigated by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch.

The court has also sought an overall status report from the Delhi Police on the ongoing investigation in a case related to the violence near Jamia Millia Islamia during the protest. On December 15 last year, protests in the area against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) turned violent.