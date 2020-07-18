Jamia violence: Court grants bail to local politician in two cases

New Delhi: A Delhi court has granted bail to local leader Ashu Khan, arrested in two cases for allegedly rioting and instigating a mob during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in December last year which resulted in damage to public property and injuries to police near Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Additional District Judge Lalit Kumar granted the relief to Ashu on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 25,000 with a surety of like amount in each of the two cases.

He was arrested in April in two separate cases of violence in Jamia Nagar and New Friends Colony during

anti-CAA protests on December 15 last year.

The court granted bail to him on the ground of parity as four other co-accused were enlarged on bail.

The court said in its July 17 order that since the investigation was complete and the chargesheet has been filed in the case, he was no longer required for further custodial interrogation.

It said no useful purpose would be served by keeping him in custody.