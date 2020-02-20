Jamia videos: 10 students record statements before Delhi Police
NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday recorded statements of 10 students of the Jamia Millia Islamia in connection with videos of alleged police brutality inside the varsity campus on December 15.
The statements were recorded at the Inter-State Cell office of the Crime Branch in Chanakyapuri. There has been an attritional war over the four videos.
The students were asked to give in writing their whereabouts on December 15 when violence broke out on the streets.
A notice sent to the students which directed the said students to appear before the court as and when required/directed, join the investigation of the case as and when required and co-operate in the investigation.
To probe the Jamia violence videos, the Delhi Police''s special investigation team (SIT), led by DCP Rajesh Deo on Tuesday also visited Jamia Millia Islamia. The library was video graphed by the police team.
Jamia Millia Islamia spokesperson Ahmed Azim
refuted the involvement of Jamia Millia Univerisity in leaking the videos which showed policemen thrashing students inside the library and then a cop is seen smashing the camera.
