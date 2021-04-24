Jamia V-C condoles death of 11 staffers

New Delhi: Prof Najma Akhtar, Vice Chancellor, JMI offered heartfelt condolences for the irreparable loss to the families of the following Jamia staff members who recently left for their heavenly abodes:



Prof. Mohammad Rafat, D/o Applied Sciences, Prof. Mohammad Zahid, D/o Physics, Dr. S.M. Muzammil, Un ivesity Polytechnic, Prof. K Savitri D/o- Political Science, Dr. Shahzad Husain, SRC, Mr. Tanvir Samdani, Assistant Registrar, F/o Architecture, Shahnaz Bano, Office Assistant,

Finance Officer, Abul Kalam, Security Assistant, Proctor Office, Dr. Safiullah Khan, Asst.Librarian, AIS, Shamsuddin Khan, MTS, Office of the Media Coordinator, Ashok, sanitation worker.

The Vice Chancellor prayed that God may grant them exalted ranks and stations in Heaven! The entire Jamia Biradri joined the Vice Chancellor in offering condolences to the near and dear ones of the deceased.