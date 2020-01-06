Jamia students to continue protest even after college reopens

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) students on Sunday said they are going to continue their protests and also give the semester examinations that was stopped midway due to the protests that rocked the university on December 13 and 15.



Speaking to Millennium Post, Faizal, BA student at Jamia said, "We don't want anyone's education to get hampered, which is why it has been decided that both the protest and the studies will keep continuing."

On December 13, as the students prepared to march towards the Parliament, violence broke out, which left many students and police personnel injured. During the time clashes between the police and the protesters were going on, many students were giving exams. Due to the outbreak, the exams were cut short and vacations till January 5 declared.

"Only a few exams are left. Some students have two exams left, some have three. All my exams are finished," said Faizal. The protesters have claimed they will not stop the demonstration until and unless NPR, NRC and CAA are not taken back.

The Jamia student added that the protest will continue, even after the college is reopened.

"With Jamia Coordination Committee, organizing everything with such ease, we have hope that the protest will keep continuing," he said.

The Jamia University has now said that the university will reopen from January 6 and the examinations will start from January 9. However, students have been advised to come back according to examination schedule.

"The remaining odd-semester exams shall start from 9th January 2020 (Mostly PG courses). Most of the exams of UG courses shall start from 16th January 2020. The students appearing in odd-semester examinations are hereby advised to come to the University as per scheduled date of their examination displayed at www.jmi.ac.in & www.jmicoe.in," the press release

stated.