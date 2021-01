Jamia students raise voice against removal of Muslim quota for J&K students

New delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia University students have called the varsity administration's decision to terminate reservation of Muslim minority and Jammu and Kashmir in numerous courses, an attack on students and minorities.



"Continuing its anti-student and anti-minority stand, Jamia administration has very furtively terminated reservation of Muslim minority and Jammu and Kashmir in numerous courses. This is a fierce attack on the minority status of Jamia Millia Islamia and reflects the increasing saffronisation of the university administration and its policies. The Jamia administration has exposed its mala-fide intentions and betrayed the faith of students. Jamia administration has shown that the administration has a clear design to promote anti-student and anti-minority policies," Jamia's AISA said.