Jamia students panic as admin holds talks on conducting OBEs

new delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia University's student wing has bashed the administration after reports of holding semester exams in December started doing rounds.



The university's Vice-Chancellor informed that Jamia Millia Islamia would hold its semester exams in December in the online mode using the "proctored" method, which uses technology to monitor a user computer's webcam and audio to check for unfair

means.

"The decision to conduct proctoring exams was pushed through without consultation with the largest stakeholder, Jamia student community. This decision is arbitrary, undemocratic, exclusionary and would be a serious blow to students coming from underprivileged sections," a statement from Jamia's AISA

said.

They added that no notice had been released on the university website clearly instructing the students on the pattern, requirements and process of the semester examinations.

"But the University administration has already announced the date for semester exams of many courses, including BA (LL.B), which will begin from 16th December 2020 onwards. Students of Jamia are now panicking and uncertain over the coming semester exams," it added.

Calling the online mode of classes, an elitist method of education, the student organisation said that from the unconstitutional communication blockade of Jammu & Kashmir, many other parts of India including the Capital, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Jharkhand are plagued with poor Internet connections, frequent power cuts and other technological

difficulties.

"Online examinations including Proctoring Examinations and Open Book Examinations (OBE) are discriminatory towards those Jamia students who don't have access to internet and infrastructure viz. the economically poor, and to PWD students, especially the visually challenged," the student organisation said.