Jamia students demand judicial inquiry into deaths across India

New Delhi: Students of Jamia Millia Islamia on Friday took their demands outside the university campus and demanded a judicial inquiry into the deaths across the country in the ongoing anti-CAA protests. The students also threatened that if their demands are not met they might call for a nationwide huger strike in other universities from January 1 and Jamia students would go on relay hunger strikes pressing for these demands.



The students of Jamia on Friday sat for a symbolic one-day hunger strike against the police action across the country where several deaths have been reported since the onset of violence in various parts of the country especially Uttar Pradesh.

The students accused the police of using excessive force since the beginning of the protest in December. The students accused Delhi police of barging into hostels and library and using brutal force on students on the pretext of outsiders entering the university premises.

However, in response to police crackdown, especially triggered by the police action on Jamia and Aligarh Muslim University, various universities and localities across India rose up to protest in solidarity. The students also showed resentment against the lodging of the FIR on 1200 AMU students even after they wee peacefully taking out a candlelight march on December 25.

The students also voiced their concerns over measures taken by some states like arbitrary cutting off of the internet, and the imposition of section 144 in various regions of the country.

The students demanded an impartial judicial probe into all deaths and violent action by police forces across the country. Compensation and medical aid to those injured in police brutalities, the release of those who have been detained without valid proof of indulging into violence.

Compensation for property destroyed due to the police action and end of an internet blackout.