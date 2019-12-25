Jamia students celebrate X-mas at protest site

New Delhi: At first glance, it would look like a Church. Lots of Santas dressed in the typical attire with a white beard and red caps were seen around. The silver bells which have jingled in nursery rhymes too are seen at the venue.



However, it isn't a church its the Jamia Millia University protest site which is beaming with Christmas celebration.

The students of Jamia and the locals of Jamia Nagar were seen gathering at the protest site where they are protesting against the controversial CAA but many were dressed up as Santa Claus. Some even carried the cake to the protest site and distributed it among the protesters.

Philip Christy ( President All India Christian Minority Front), Swami Agnivesh ( Bandhua Mukti Morcha) Faher Suman Sarin ( Sukhdev Vihar Church ), Kumar Prashant, ( Gandhi Peace Foundation ), Professor Madhu Prasad ( Delhi University), Qurban Ali ( Senior journalist ) were also present on the occasion.

A Christmas cake was also cut by the invitees at the protest site which was temporarily turned into celebration venue.

"We are giving a message of brotherhood. We have co-existed in the past and will continue to do so in future too. Any attempt to divide us will not be successful. We celebrate Christmas today and are wishing our Christian brothers and sisters a very happy Christmas," said Naved, a Jamia student.

Christmas carrols were also sung at the protest site where even the boys dressed like Santas held posters against the CAA. Several children too made it to the protest site and sang the rhymes.

"I made it a point to visit any church on Christmas, today it is different. Today I am celebrating Christmas at the university protest site. This is another way of celebrating while we are protesting. We have always stood for peace and what is right. We are just protesting against the CAA and the Delhi police crackdown on our campus," said another student. Several Christian from near the adjoining areas like Sukhdev Vihar and Masigarh also joined the Christmas celebration at Jamia Millia Islamia University.