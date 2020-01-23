Jamia student picked up by Aligarh Police, released later

NEW DELHI: Shaheen Abdullah, a Jamia Millia Islamia University student was picked up and later released by the police in Uttar Pradesh, where he was covering a protest in the Shahjamal area of Aligarh, his friends confirmed on Thursday, 23 January.



Shaheen was the student who went viral on last month when clashes broke out between police and students at the varsity, in which five girls are seen saving him from police and challenging the police team.

Shaheen was doing Facebook live when he was detained by cops. In the video, he is asked about his whereabouts, to which he replies that he is a student of Jamia and hails from Kerala. The policemen also asked him where he is from in Delhi.

When Shaheen tells them he is a journalist, he was asked why he visited this place. He was also asked if he comes with

Soon, the Jamia students demanded his immediate release and ran hashtags for his release.

He was released later by the police. Upon his release being confirmed, he also posted a photo of him along with a friend on a

motorbike.