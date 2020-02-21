Jamia starts admission process; JNU to hold computer-based exam in Mar

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia has commenced the admission process for various academic programmes. The admission is for various undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), PG diploma, advance diploma, diploma and MPhil/PhD programmes offered at the institute.



The application form will be available online from February 21, and the candidates can apply online till March 25. The entrance exams will start from April 18.

Meanwhile, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will also hold its computer-based examination. The registration would start from March 2, while the exams will be held between 11 to 14 May, and the result will be announced on 31 May.

Both universities, however, are at the brim of continuous protests over various issues. JNU, which had been protesting against the issue of fee hike since October, joined JMI, which has been protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

In another similarity both the universities have witnessed violence inside the campus. In JNU masked goon entered the varsity, beat up students and teachers on January 5, for which no arrests have been done by the police.

Whereas, police entered and beat up students and also fired tear shell inside the JMI campus.

JNU and JMI are few of the prestigious universities in the country, and witnessed students from every corner applying to it. However, with recent violent events students are in two thoughts for applying there.

While some believe protesting is a right and should continue, however, some say all they need to focus is on their career.

"I support whatever is happening, but if I had a choice in taking admission in JNU or at another university, I would choose the latter," said an undergraduate student.

However, many said the establishment of JNU is political and should not be neglected.

"It is the university that has given us politicians that are finance minister, so you can imagine what it is capable of," said Ravi a student of Delhi Univeristy.