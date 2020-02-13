Jamia stands with Gargi students; 10 accused sent to judicial custody

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia students and a few locals came together in solidarity with the students of Gargi College on Thursday. The group of women stood outside the gates of the college with banners in solidarity with the students. However, the students of Gargi College have requested no involvement of outsiders, so that the issue doesn't get politicised.



Speaking to Millennium Post Shazia, who was part of the all-female group said, "We have come here in solidarity with the students of Gargi College. Whatever has happened in JNU, Jamia and Aligarh Muslim University is horrible. We want to support these students at this moment." However, the students of Gargi in a post on social media stated that they don't want any solidarity with the outsiders as it may politicise the issue. "With regards to the recent happenings in the college, we the students of Gargi College, stand with each other, and pledge to bring a revolution to make Gargi a safer place. This is our fight and we wish to keep it ours," read the statement.

Meanwhile, the group of women spoke to a few students telling them they just want to stand in solidarity with them. "Many students refused to talk to us, and we understand the trauma and fear they have gone through. But we will still stand in solidarity with them," said Shazia.

Meanwhile, ten men who were arrested by the Delhi Police on Wednesday in connection with the mass molestation of female students at Delhi University's all girls Gargi College during the annual fest Reverie, were sent to judicial custody on Thursday.

A senior official of the Delhi Police said, "The arrested persons were produced before Duty Magistrate, Hauz Khas and have been sent to judicial custody."

Later on Thursday, Delhi Police has arrested two more persons involved in the incident. Additional DCP (South) Parvinder Singh said that one of the accused (22) is currently preparing for competitive exams. The other aged 19 years is currently working as a tele caller in a company in Delhi.

During the scanning of the CCTV footage, it was revealed that the accused persons barged into the college and also broke a college gate, the Delhi Police said. In a press statement, the police further stated, "Over 11 teams are dedicatedly working on all aspects of the case. These teams are looking at the technical details available and are also visiting various sites in NCR in connection with investigation of the case."