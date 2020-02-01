Jamia prohibits students from holding protests inside campus

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia on Saturday prohibited students from holding any protest meeting or agitation inside the university campus, warning them of strict action, according to officials.



The varsity administration also directed students to report to it any unauthorised entry of outsiders in campus to avoid "disruption of peace".

The directive comes in wake of recent incidents around the university area. Earlier this week, a student of the varsity was injured outside the campus when a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters before walking away while waving the firearm over his head shouting "Yeh lo aazadi".