Jamia Millia to move court for FIR against Delhi Police

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia islamia University will move court seeking direction to police to register FIR in 15 December 2019 police action on students in library matter. An application will be filed very soon in the lower court under section 156(3) of CRPC seeking direction to police to register FIR.



The decision was taken in an Executive Council meeting of JMI held on Wednesday.

The Vice-chancellor of JMI Najma Akhter has earlier told students that they have filed complaints against the police action but the cops are not filing an FIR. In an interaction with the students on Monday also she said, "The Delhi police entered the campus without our permission and we have submitted our report with the government as well,"

The students have made it very clear that they are not going to settle for anything less than an FIR against the responsible for police action on students inside the campus on December 15.

Furthermore the Executive council meeting has also decided that new examination date sheet will be declared by Controller of Examination in consultation with all the Deans. Students have earlier demanded that all examinations should be cancelled and fresh dates be announced. The Vice-Chancellor agreed to this demand immediately on Monday and has asked students to sit with the Deans of their respective faculties and decide on a future date.

"Already, several steps have been taken to ensure the safety and security of students inside the campus. Steps will be taken further if required," Ahmed Azeem PRO, Jamia Millia Islamia said.