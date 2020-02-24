Jamia, JNU students detained outside Police Headquarters

New Delhi: Students of Jamia Millia Islamia were detained on Monday outside the Police Headquarters after they gave a call to protest against the attack unleashed on peaceful protesters in various parts of the national Capital.



As Delhi witnessed brutal violence in various part of the city, Jamia coordination committee gave a call in solidarity with anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters, many of whom were injured in the attack.

According to protesters, around 18 persons, which mostly included students of Jamia and JNU were detained from Delhi Police Headquarters. They were taken to Nizamuddin Police Station. Section 144 was imposed near the police headquarters.

A head constable and two civilians were killed during the clashes over CAA in Northeast Delhi on Monday. The clashes broke out between

pro and anti-CAA demonstrations in Gokalpuri on Monday when the two sides pelted stones at each other. Tension escalated in Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas after protesters torched at least two houses and atleast one fire tender during clashes between pro and anti-CAA groups.

JCC asked for mobilization outside the new Police Headquarters. However, as soon as the protesters reached the headquarters building they were detained. "When the students went to speak to the police, they were detained at Parliament Street. They have been taken to Hazrat Nizammudin Police station," said a protester. Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) in solidarity with Jamia also gave a call for the protest.

"This was a sanghi sponsored violence and nothing else. Saying anything else will be like diverting from the facts," said a protesting student of JNU. On the other hand, exits from Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat have been closed off as a march was planned from Constitutional club of India to Police Headquarters.

"Anyone who came near the police headquarters was detained," said a student protester. Delhi witnessed intense violence in different parts, injuring many.