Jamia Hamdard appoints new Chancellor

new delhi: Jamia Hamdard University appointed business man Hamid Ahmed as their new Chancellor. The new chancellor took to the office from August 31. Ahmed is a business personality based in New Delhi. He currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer and Trustee of Hamdard Laboratories India – Foods Division. "I am thankful to Hamdard National Foundation (India) – HECA for placing trust in me as Chancellor of Jamia Hamdard, a University founded and nurtured by my grandfather, late Hakeem Abdul Hameed. It will be my endeavour to take the University to be among the top five Universities in the country," he said on his appointment.