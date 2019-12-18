Jamia alumni stands in solidarity with students

New Delhi: As Jamia Millia Islamia students still recover from the brutal violence instilled by the Delhi Police on Sunday, former students have taken it upon themselves to support and not let the movement simmer. Alumni of Jamia Millia has come together in solidarity with the students and have been demonstrating protests and providing shelter and support to them all over the country.



Regular meetings have been taking place, where the next course of action is being decided. In a meeting held on Tuesday 'Jamia Coordination Committee' was formed to involve different stakeholders including students, teachers, and alumni of Jamia Millia Islamia. "In the light of recent police brutalities on December 13, and December 15, the committee has been formed with the agenda of responsibility organizing non-violent protests and sharpening the struggle against the unconstitutional CAA and NRC, " said the statement from the committee.

Alumni have been vigorously working and conducting candlelight march and protests in solidarity with the Jamia students. Help groups have been created, while helpline numbers have been created for distressed students.

Speaking to Millennium Post, Shivam Rastogi, alumni from 2015-2017 batch, who is currently working in Goa, said, "As an alumnus, it was a proud feeling to see all the departments in Jamia come together and protest. However, after the violent attacks on Sunday, we alumni took a stand and supported the cause. We issued a formal letter reassuring the protesters were non-violent and demanded there should be a thorough investigation. Being away from the campus, I have virtually tried to reach out to maximum people in educating about the act and mobilizing a lot to read and support the protests across the country."