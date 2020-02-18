Jamia alumni files complaint against police on basis of CCTV footage

New Delhi: Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia (AAJMI) on Tuesday filed a complaint against the Police for the brutality committed by them on December 15 on the basis of the Jamia CCTV videos.



The complaint has been registered at Jamia Nagar Police station. Meanwhile, AAJMI has asked the police to register an FIR into the incident. The police has not registered the FIR yet, however members of the association have stated that they will take a legal course if the police fail to take any action.

"We have already sent a copy of the complaint to Home Minister, Lieutenant Governor (LG), ACP, DCP via speed post. If the police fail to take any action on the complaint then we will take legal action as soon as possible," AAJMI's Treasurer Areeb Hasan told Millennium Post.

The association in its complaint called the whole incident "unlawful and brutal assault on students and destruction of the campus premise by the Delhi Police force."

"The students are in immense mental and physical trauma and in a state of terror by the brutal force which made one student blind and rendered many others severely and grievously injured with broken bones, dislocated tissues, internal bleeding etc," said the complaint.

Meanwhile, Jamia Millia Islamia held a General Body Meeting (GBM) on Tuesday to decide the next course of action on the protest and how to restore normalcy inside the campus.

Several students and even teachers have stated that they are disturbed ever since the December 15 incident, which is making it hard for them to concentrate in their studies. Sonya, who teaches Latin America At JMI said that students in her classes expressed that they are having difficulty concentrating.

"So much has happened and I am concerned about their mental health. They are trying to manage both the protest and the studies, and both of them are important. But I personally want to give my children the space to express and feel better in such turbulent times," she said. Meanwhile, the students have stated that they will continue to protest till the time Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not taken back.