Jamia, along with other organisations kick-start anti-CAA march from Delhi to Assam
New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia students have joined a yatra called by various organisations, which embarked from February 22 and will end on
March 2. The long march started from Delhi and will end at the Goalpara detention centre in Assam.
Called the 'Sanvidhan bachao, nagrikta bacchao, bharat banao yatra' the march is organised by members of the Khuda-i-Khidmatgar, National Alliance for People's Movements, Jamia Coordination Committee, Justice Forum (Assam) and the Socialist Party.
"The yatra was flagged off from Delhi's Rajghat by senior Gandhian Satypalji and women leaders of Khureji and Jamia, Magsaysay awardee Dr Sandeep Pandey, ex-army men Balwant Singh Yadav, Suresh Sarvodya, Faisal Khan, Jamia student and volunteers of Khudai Khidmatgar," said Jamia coordination committee.
The volunteers who are part of the march have also said that they have been stopped by Uttar Pradesh Police at various junctions, and have imposed Section 144 at various places as well.
"They allowed us to move towards Kanpur via Mathura, but stopped us at Allahabad (Prayagaraj). Moreover, they blocked the road for Lucknow from Kanpur at Allahabad bypass," said one of the members.
The protesters will also see participants form a human chain at the Goalpara detention centre to extend solidarity with the people who are already suffering in various detention centres, according to the statement by the group.
