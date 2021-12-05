Top
Millennium Post
Home > Delhi > Jain says will bring law against discrimination meted out to hepatitis patients

Jain says will bring law against discrimination meted out to hepatitis patients

New Delhi: The Delhi government will pass a law against discrimination meted out to hepatitis B and C patients in society, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said here on Saturday, claiming it will be a first in the country.

The government is planning to make mandatory free screening services and treatment available for hepatitis B and C for pregnant women so that the child does not get infected, he said at the 24th Hepatitis Day at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences.

The minister released a report on 'Hepatitis Awareness Activities', and congratulated the ILBS team for efforts made by the institute over the years aimed at ending viral hepatitis by 2030.

Hepatitis C is easily treatable with a 12-week medicine course, and hepatitis B can also be prevented, he said, adding that two ways by which hepatitis B spreads is from an expecting mother to a child and through blood transfusion.

This can easily be prevented through early detection, Jain added. He said the Delhi government will train Mohalla Clinic staff in screening and treating hepatitis.

Next Story
Share it
X
X