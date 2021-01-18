Jain says some didn't turn up for vaccination at the last moment

NEW DELHI: While the turn-out for Saturday's vaccination drive was well below the tar-getted number in Delhi, Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sun-day acknowledged this and said some people refused to turn up at the vaccination centres at the last moment. He added that the government cannot possibly ask anyone to compulsorily take the jab. He also said that the number of vaccination centres in Delhi will be increased from 81 to 175 soon.In Delhi, a total of 4,319 healthcare workers — 53.3 per cent of those registered — got the vaccine shots on the first day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on Saturday, the minister said. Jain noted that a similar trend was observed across the country, adding that around 50 per cent of those registered got the jabs on the first day."Some people decided not to turn up at the last moment.

The vaccination programme is completely voluntary. We can-not ask anyone to compulsorily take the shot even if the person has registered for it," he said.One "severe" and 51 "minor" cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported among health work-ers who were administered the coronavirus vaccine in Delhi on Saturday, according to offi-cial figures.

An AIIMS security guard had developed an allergic reac-tion after receiving the vaccine. He was kept under observation of doctors, an official had said on Saturday. "His current status is not known... 51 others were discharged after some time," Jain said. The minister also said that the Delhi government decided to omit vaccination centres of municipal corporations due to the ongoing strike by the civic bodies.

Millennium Post had on Sat-urday morning reported that civic body hospitals where healthcare staff are striking over unpaid salaries would skip the 1st day of shots. The healthcare workers have said they will not resume duties unless their dues of three months' pay are paid to them.

On some political parties questioning the efficacy of the vaccines, Jain said the Centre gave permission for emergency use of the vaccines after com-pleting a rigorous process.