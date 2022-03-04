Jain opens UGR in Mayapuri, 'will benefit 1.5 lakh residents'

New Delhi: In order to provide round-the-clock water supply and strengthen the water infrastructure of the Capital, Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday inaugurated an underground reservoir or booster pumping station at Mayapuri which will benefit 1.5 lakh residents.



The area faces a water crisis, which worsens during the summer and in order to fix that the reservoir with a capacity of 1.24 crore litres has been set up.

Booster pumping station is a device that increases low water pressure and flow by providing the extra boost needed to bring water pressure to the desired level. The water is enabled to move from a storage tank or throughout a whole house or commercial facility.

"This will be a magnificent step to augment the water pressure, which will help solve the existing water crisis in Delhi," Jain said while adding that 1.5 lakh residents residing in Hari Nagar and Delhi cantonment area will benefit from it.

The residents of Khazan Basti, Maya Enclave, M-Block, Hari Nagar, Part of Subhash Nagar, A-Block, Mayapuri Ph-I & II, with the availability of water at an adequate pressure will avoid water crisis during summer months. The project cost includes 10 years of operations and maintenance.

"These steps are part of a bigger and highly ambitious endeavour of ensuring 24x7 water supply across the capital by the Delhi Government, and we are evidently leaving no stone unturned to fulfil this commitment," he added.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the government is working tirelessly day and night to achieve its aim of cleaning the Yamuna and providing 24x7 water supply to all the residents," he said.