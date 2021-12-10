Jain inspects STP at Narela

New Delhi: Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday inspected the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Narela and took stock of the work going on to clean the Yamuna.

Jain explained that the neighbouring states are continuously diverting sewage water and industrial waste into the river, which is worrisome for the state government. "Although this work belongs to those neighbouring states, we believe that the Yamuna is not a river of a certain state but a river of the country, so the Delhi government has decided to treat all types of sewage falling into the Yamuna," he said. The state government has set a target to clean the Yamuna which receives 155 MGD of wastewater from neighbouring states — 15 MGD from Haryana, 90 MGD from theBadshahpur Drain and 50 MGD coming from UP.

The government has devised a six-point action plan to clean up the Yamuna by 2025 which includes a plan to restrict sewage and drain water from neighbouring states and has started trapping and the processing of treatment of 15 MGD of sewage from Haryana through Drain No. 6 at Narela STP. The govt is working on increasing the capacity of Narela STP from 10 MGD to 20 MGD so that the 15 MGD sewage from Haryana can be treated. The officials instructed to develop the 10 kilometre stretch of drain number 6 and develop it as a recharge zone.