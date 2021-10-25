Jain goes on 'Ayurwalk' to promote wellbeing

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday participated in a mega walk dubbed the 'Ayurwalk' — organised by the Department of Ayush as a prelude to the sixth Ayurveda Day on November 2, to promote physical activity.



The walk started from Central Park in Connaught Place and ended at Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbia College, Karol Bagh. Medicinal plants were distributed to participants and their various benefits were discussed, a statement issued by the health minister's office said.

Jain said that the event is a reminder that people should walk every day in a bid to promote wellbeing as a lifestyle.

"In today's comfortable lifestyle, where all the work is done by robots and artificial intelligence, we do not do any kind of physical exercise. This Ayurwalk event is a reminder that we should walk every day," he said.

"According to Ayurveda, there are many benefits of walking. In Ayurveda, the right way to initiate physical activities or go for a walk has been told. After lunch, it tells to walk 'SHATPADI' i.e. a hundred steps. Similarly, diabetics have been asked to walk more and more to maintain a healthy lifestyle," he said. Jain advised people to walk two-three kilometres every day.

Jain said, "Ayurveda which is called the science of life, plays an important role… Ayurveda and Yoga are such a discipline, that teaches you to live in a healthy and right way."