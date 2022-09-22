Jain bail: SC directs court to hear ED plea seeking transfer of hearing today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed a sessions court here to take up and decide on September 22 an Enforcement Directorate application seeking transfer of bail hearing of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case to another judge.



Observing that any accused is entitled to expeditious hearing of his bail plea, a three-judge bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud asked

the principal district and sessions judge of the Rouse Avenue court to take up the petition for hearing.

"We clarify that any party aggrieved by the decision on transfer petition can seek appropriate remedies available in law. The forum for hearing of bail will depend upon the decision of the District Judge," said the bench also comprising Justices Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Jain, mentioned the matter before the bench and sought urgent hearing.

Sibal submitted that seven hearings took place and the Additional Solicitor General S V Raju was asked to come on September 15.

The ASG, however, moved an application seeking transfer of the case, he said.