Jail inmates can again meet kin

New Delhi: With the prison authorities starting "mulaqat" in a limited manner from Monday, prisoners in Delhi jails will be able to meet their family again. The process was stopped from first week of April this year amid surge in Covid cases.



According to the prison authorities, one family member will be allowed to meet the inmate for which they have to do the booking through phone call. "Delhi prisons will be resuming family mulaqat of inmates from Monday in a limited manner. It will be limited to only one mulaqat in a month per inmate and only one visitor will be allowed," he said adding that they will be given 15 minutes for mulaqat.

As per DG Tihar, "This is the same as was done last year when family mulaqat was resumed after Covid situation eased." He further said, there will be a proper screening of inmates and their family members. They will wear make and social distancing will be observed."

"The prisons authority has prepared a mulaqat jangla (separated by the glass). There is no chance of touching," he added.

The prisons authorities have vaccinated over 8,000 inmates. According to statistics shared by the jail administration, 1,241 inmates above 45 years and 3,847 below 45 years were vaccinated at the Tihar complex whereas Rohini — 732 inmates and Mandoli — 2,277 inmates have been given vaccine doses.

Meanwhile, there are two active cases inside prisons. As per prison data, (from March 16 to July 16), 383 prison inmates were tested positive for the contagious disease. Whereas 224 prison staff were affected by the contagious disease.

As part of the decongestion process, nearly 4,000 prisoners have been released by the Delhi Prisons department from jails across the city on interim bail. Out of the 3,800 inmates released, 3,000 are undertrials and 400 are convicts. However, during the first wave of Covid-19 last year, nearly 6,000 prisoners were released to prevent the spread of the virus.