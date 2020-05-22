Jahnabi Phookan Appointed as National President of FICCI FLO

New Delhi: Ms. Jahnabi Phookan has been appointed as National President of FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO), the oldest women-led and -focused business chamber of Southeast Asia and the women's wing of the apex chamber Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). She took over from outgoing National President Ms. Harjinder Kaur Talwar at the 36th FLO ANNUAL SESSION- Rising Above Covid Challenges in the presence of Honourable Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla. FICCI FLO represents over 8000 women entrepreneurs and professionals across 17 chapters nationally and works aggressively towards promoting economic empowerment and equal opportunities for women.

Ms. Jahnabi Phookan is the 37th National President of FICCI FLO. In her role as the National President, she will focus on empowering women with entrepreneurship capabilities and professional excellence, enabling them to take up new challenges and maximise opportunities in the new normal post Covid.

Speaking about her new role, Ms. Jahnabi Phookan said "I am honoured and humbled by the responsibility entrusted on me. We at FICCI FLO are working towards women's economic empowerment at various levels, but - going forward and in accordance with current times - our aim will be to focus on creating sustainable livelihoods for women to empower them further. We wish to move towards our aim by promoting entrepreneurship and professional excellence among women across the country and I am excited to embark on this journey."

Passionate about women's empowerment, Jahnabi strongly advocates and tirelessly works towards building sustainable livelihoods for women's economic upliftment.

Jahnabi is an entrepreneur, a co-founder of two National Tourism Award-winning companies: Jungle Travels India and Assam Bengal Navigation Company under JTI Group. Her companies are encompassed in travel & hospitality - boutique river cruising, small group specialised tours, tea and textiles - all of which empower young people's livelihoods, especially women and their communities.

Jahnabi is a graduate from Calcutta University with a PG Diploma from Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. She is also an alumnus of Indiana University, USA. As an alumna of the US Govt Exchange Program, she has been the US Citizens Warden for Assam since 2011. She has been conferred with Doctorate of Letters (D.Litt.) Honoris Causa by Assam Downtown University in 2018 for her outstanding work and contribution in eco-tourism and women empowerment. Ms Phookan is also a member of the National Board of Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) now under the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Skill Development, since 2012.