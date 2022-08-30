Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi HC grants bail to alleged leader of crowd

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to the alleged leader of the violent crowd in connection with the case concerning clashes in Jahangirpuri on the eve of Hanuman Jayanti earlier this year.



Justice Yogesh Khanna released 43-year-old Babuddin on a personal bond and surety of Rs 20,000 each and said that CCTV footage showed that he was just standing and was not seen instigating the crowd.

The court added that in spite of the prosecution taking various dates to bring other CCTV footage on record, no such record was shown to it.

It considered that the petitioner was in custody since April 27 and was not required for further investigation and proceeded to admit him to bail in the case.

So far as the petitioner is concerned it is alleged by the State he was the leader of the crowd and is identified in two CCTV footages. However, if one peruses the present CCTV footage the petitioner was just standing and was not seen instigating the crowd, said the court in its order.

Though the State has taken various dates to bring on record various other CCTV footages to show this fact but they have not placed the same on record as yet. Nevertheless looking at his period of custody, being since April 27, 2022; he is no more required for further investigation; the charge sheet qua him has already been filed; one of the co-accused Jahid has since been granted bail ; the injured have since been discharged, he is admitted to bail on his executing a personal bond of Rs.20,000/- with one surety of the like amount, the court ordered.