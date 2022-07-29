Jahangirpuri violence case: Court takes cognizance of chargesheet

New Delhi: A court here on Thursday took cognizance of a charge sheet filed by Delhi police in a case related to the violence in the Jahangirpuri area here in April.



Delhi police had on July 14, 2022, filed a chargesheet against 45 people, claiming that the incident was in continuation of the protests against CAA and NRC of 2019 and 2020 in Shaheen Bagh and the North-East Delhi riots of February 2020, which got further aggravated after Ram Navmi incidents on April 10, 2022, in different parts of the country.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepika Singh issued a summons and a production warrant against the accused and posted the matter for August 6, 2022.

The charge sheet contains 2,063 pages, named 37 accused who were arrested in the matter, along with eight accused who are absconding in the matter.

The charge sheet included various offences, including criminal conspiracy, rioting, an attempt to murder and assaulting a public servant, and obstructing him/her in the discharge of their public functions, punishable under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the provisions of Arms Act.

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri in April 2022, leaving eight police personnel and a local resident injured.

According to police, there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.