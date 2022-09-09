Jahangirpuri violence case: Court grants bail to 18-year-old accused

New Delhi: The DC An 18-year-old accused has been granted bail in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence case here by a court that took note of his "tender age" and that investigation concerning him was complete.



The court granted relief to the accused who was allegedly actively participating in the violence case with a pistol and was charged with various offences of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rioting, assault, and provisions of the Arms Act.

Additional Sessions Judge Smita Garg said that no CCTV footage of the applicant was found, and the said firearm was already recovered.

The court further said that the applicant was initially apprehended as a Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) on April 16, 2022, and released on bail, but was again arrested after he was found to be an adult.

Investigation qua him is complete. The trial shall take time. Considering the overall facts and circumstances of the case and the tender age, the applicant Sujal is admitted to bail on furnishing personal bond in the sum of Rs 25,000 with one surety in the like amount, the court said in an order dated September 7.

The court noted that the allegation against the applicant is that he was identified by Constable Pritam (an eyewitness) as one of the perpetrators, actively participating during the incident with a pistol in his hand.