Jahangirpuri probe: Police look at CDR of 30 phone numbers

New Delhi: In a latest development the Crime Branch of Delhi Police started investigating 30 phone numbers related to the communal violence broke out at Jahangirpuri, in Northwest Delhi. Police said that the analysis will give a major lead to the investigation. "After getting the call details, it is possible that the truth behind the communal violence will come out," a senior police official said.



These selective 30 phone numbers are related to prime accused Ansar, Sonu Chikna and the minor- was also apprehended by cops. The Crime Branch team is also trying to trace the call records of the accused, that were made from the location where the incident took place. Even after five days, police continued to nab more accused persons- Rajan aka Rahul- is a resident of Jahangirpuri, and has also been caught. He is a history sheeter from Northwest district.

During the interrogation, he confessed that he had supplied illegal arms on a large scale in Jahangirpuri. There are 67 cases registered against him.

When an attempt was made to track down the accused, he opened fire on the police leading to an encounter. The accused has been shot by the police. Illegal weapons have been recovered from the accused.

According to the Delhi Police, the accused was intercepted in Sector 36 Rohini of Shahbad Dairy police station. He was going towards Bawana. During this, the encounter took place.

Meanwhile, another accused Ghulam Rasool aka Gulli, who also confessed to providing the pistol used in the violence. He said that he had given weapons to minor children on the day of the incident.

The person who is seen firing in the viral footage- Sonu Chikna aka Yunus, Gulli had also provided him a pistol for Rs. 10,000/-. During interrogation, accused Aslam and Sonu mentioned Gulli's name.

According to sources, on the basis of videos, photos, CCTV footage and local inputs related to Jahangirpuri violence, the crime branch has identified about 300 miscreants.

Raids are being conducted for their arrest.

It has also come to the fore in the investigation that when the third procession was going on, Ansar had an argument with the people involved in the procession. Soon after this stone-pelting started on the Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday. At the time of violence, reportedly there were about 5000 people from both sides on the spot.