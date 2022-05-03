Jahangirpuri: 2 more held, Muslim body says concerned about arrest of 'innocents'

New Delhi: Even as the Delhi Police on Monday said it had arrested two more people in relation to the Jahangirpuri communal violence last month, the Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind issued a statement saying it was concerned about the "targetted" arrests of "innocent persons" and had also met senior police officials about this.



Officials said that they had arrested one Yunus (48) and 22-year-old Sheikh Salim on Sunday night based on CCTV footage, which showed the former handing over a bunch of swords to the latter. The police added that Yunus is the brother of another accused arrested in the case and has a previous criminal case registered against him.

With the arrest of the two, the police have nabbed a total of 32 people, including three juveniles, in the case so far.

"Based on the CCTV footage, our team identified both the accused. The duo had absconded soon after the violence but were caught from Jahangirpuri area on Sunday night," the police said.

Meanwhile, the prominent Muslim body said in a statement that it had met with police officials and conveyed its concerns that a particular community was being targeted by using the term "stone pelters".

In a statement, the Jamiat said the police department and its senior officials should play a responsible role and stop "targeting" a particular community. The poor and the needy should be given a chance to restart their business, it said.

The delegation also demanded that the police administration play a proactive role in addressing the fear and anxiety prevalent among the residents.

Analysing the digital evidence of the day the violence broke out, the police have been identifying those involved in the incident, and also using technical surveillance to locate and catch the culprits, officials said.