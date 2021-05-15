IYC chief, E Delhi MP, AAP MLA under scanner over Covid relief

New Delhi: Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Friday questioned Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV on procurement of life saving material, including medicines, oxygen cylinders.



As per Delhi Police, the questioning was being done following a Delhi High Court order. The court on May 4 had directed police to examine instances of politicians allegedly procuring and distributing Remdesivir in the national capital and take steps for lodging of FIR in case of offence.

Sources claimed that police sought details from where he procured all these oxygen cylinders, medicines.

As per IYC chief the policemen wanted to know how did he get the relief material to distribute among the people. "I said I was helping people to save their lives and we have an entire team of hundreds of volunteers at IYC (Indian Youth Congress) that was working round the clock to arrange material and provide it to people," he said.

An official from Delhi Police said they are just following the High Court order and will reach out to those people who are required for further investigation.

"If helping someone in need is now a crime, I will commit it again and again. To my mind it's a far greater crime to silently watch and do nothing while people die desperately searching for medicine and gasping for air," tweeted Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Police have also reached out to BJP leaders, including East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir and Delhi unit spokesperson Harish Khurana regarding the distribution of relief material. Police have sought details like from where medicines like Fabiflu was procured.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Dilip Pandey and Delhi Congress vice president Ali Mehdi have also been approached by police in following the high court directive. Mehdi through his Twitter handles account said he has submitted his response to a Crime Branch officer.

Pandey had earlier tweeted, "Helping someone has become a crime under Modi's reign. Me and my entire family are dealing with Covid at this time but the Crime Branch came to ask me why I have been helping people. I will help those affected not once, but a thousand times, even if Modi-Amit Shah hang me to death."