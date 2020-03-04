It's been 10 days since my boy is missing, says father Haroon

New Delhi: A heavily bearded Mohammed Haroon was seen making his way around in Eidgah relief camp in Mustafabad with a picture of his 18-year-old boy. He has been running from pillar to post in quest of his son Huzaifah who left home on the unfortunate eve of February 24 when a mob attacked parts of North east Delhi.



It has been 10 days and Haroon, a resident of Old Mustafabad, refuses to believe that his son is dead. "I want to see my boy's body if you want me to believe that. I have visited hospitals, mortuaries, and police stations . Nobody has helped so far and I will not give up on my son," said the 50-year-old.

At first Farooq – a father of four – called his extended family and friends to ask about his son, who knew nothing of his whereabouts, and then he dialed 100. "Nobody answered my call, I tried several times but there was no response."

He lodged an FIR at Dayalpur police station the following day. "The SHO on duty said to talk to SI on duty and when I called him he said he is on leave from 28h. He would come back and look into it."

The SHO then connected Farooq to another SI. There has been no update from the Police Department since then.

Farooq knew he had to take matters in his own hand. "I went door-to-door asking strangers if they had seen my boy. It has been 10 days and I don't even know what has happened to him is he alive or...," Farooq breaks down.

His sister Sumera recalls that they were eating snacks when Huzaifah left for his coaching. Her elder brother waving goodbye is the last time she saw him. She said, "It was a regular day till the riot broke out and we panicked when Huzaifah Bhai did not return till late night. We feel helpless all we can do is shed tears."