ITBP to restart COVID care centre with 1K oxygen beds to be ready by April 25

New Delhi: Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will restart one of the largest COVID care centres in South Delhi. As per ITBP, the Delhi government sought medical officers and paramedical staff from MHA to man the Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre (SPCCC) at Chhatarpur, which is being re-operationalized.



Around 1,000 oxygen beds will be available at Radha Soami Satsang, Beas Delhi from April 25 onwards.

"MHA has designated ITBP as nodal force for operating the facility. A deliberation in this regards took place at the centre this evening by ITBP officials with all stakeholders and the ITBP will try to open it as soon as possible," the official said. The target of opening will be less than three days.

As per the order from the Ministry of Home Affairs, given the recent surge of COVID-19 infection spreading in the Delhi area, the Government of NCT of Delhi has decided to revive the medical facilities at SPCCC in Chattarpur and has requested the Ministry to provide medical officers and paramedical staff for the operation of 500 oxygenated beds at SPCCC.

"Keeping in view the above request, it has been decided to provide an adequate number of medical officers and para-medical staff to man 500 oxygenated beds at SPCCC," the order read.

According to MHA, ITBP was designated as a nodal force for the operation of 500 beds SPCCC. "ITBP may draw required medical manpower (doctors and paramedical staff), if needed, from other CAPFs also," the order read.

The boarding, lodging arrangements for doctors and paramedical staff including expenses thereon will be made by the Government of NCT of Delhi. As per data, (till February 23), 11,657 were treated by ITBP.