ITBP takes over Delhi's largest COVID Care Centre

New Delhi: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Wednesday took over the 10,000-bedded COVID-19 facility at the South Delhi campus of the Radha Soami Sat Sang Beas on the Delhi-Haryana border after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Home Minister Amit Shah had decided that they would need healthcare workers and other staff from the Central government to man these additional beds.



Officials here said that over 1,000 doctors from the ITBP and other Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs) and 2,000 paramedics, assistants and security staff will be deployed at the facility to tend to patients there.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party MLA and Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha visited the centre and said that the DJB had carried out engineering works and installed hydrants to connect the underground reservoir through which clean Ganges water will be provided to all the patients and health care staff. He also said that the DJB will collect water samples five times a day and check the water quality.

"Many teams of the ITBP including medical and administration visited the Radhaswami Ashram today and held a series of discussions with all stakeholders," said ITBP PRO Vivek Pandey. He further said, "It is expected that a 2,000-bed facility will be operational at the Centre from June 26. The total bed capacity may go up to 10,200. This will be the largest single COVID-19 Care Centre in the Capital and the country." South Delhi District Administration is expected to provide administrative support to the Centre.

AAP MLA Chadha said that this facility was a testament to would a "perfect partnership" between the Centre, the Delhi government and organisations like the Radha Soami Beas centre can achieve, adding, "I'm happy to report that a large part of the facility will be ready for use in about 2 days time. I urge CM Arvind Kejriwal to kindly inaugurate the facility at his earliest convenience."