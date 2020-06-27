ITBP ready to man largest Covid Care Centre, but patients yet to arrive

New Delhi: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is all set to man Delhi's largest COVID Care Centre with 75 ambulances, 2,000 doctors and paramedics and over 350 computers and 100 tablets for managing data but patients are yet to arrive at the 10,000-bedded facility as Director-General SS Deswal visited the site to check the arrangements.



The ITBP has been assigned to man the centre and DG Deswal on Friday met their teams of healthcare professionals and other supporting staff and congratulated them for the professional preparedness of the team at short notice. He also inspected the preparedness of ITBP medical teams. He was briefed by the officials about the readiness. The DG said, "Force is ready with the team of doctors to provide full support to the Centre. The ITBP is always ready to assist the authorities with full support in COVID-19 care arrangements."

"The Delhi Government has been providing all administrative support while the Radha Soami Beas Chattarpur has been providing the campus, other housing and other infrastructure and other assistance including food," ITBP PRO Vivek Pandey said.

District Magistrate (South) Brijmohan Mishra said, "10 percent of the beds will have oxygen facility in case the patient develops severe breathlessness and requires tertiary hospital care. The facility is state of the art, artificially cooled as per the opinion of medical experts." ITBP will be running these 2000 beds at present with their 170 doctors and specialists and more than 700 nurses and paramedics.