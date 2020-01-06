It was 'organised attack', claims JNUSU president

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA) on Monday said stones were hurled on them and they were deliberately beaten up by the mob that had "mysteriously" entered the university premises.



"We were having a meeting with JNU Students Union on Sunday evening, when a group of about 50 students, whose face were masked reached the Sabarmati Hostel and started hurling stones at the crowd," said a professor addressing the media here. She added that Professor Sucharita Sen who was beside her was hot by a huge rock.

The teachers condemned the Sunday attack and demanded the resignation of Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar. "Even if we die, he could not say anything or even condole," said Professor Atul Sood from JNU. Two professors, including Sen, were attacked on Sunday and admitted to AIIMS immediately.

Many teachers narrated their ordeal and said they were targeted as well. Meanwhile, JNU Students Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh who was injured on Sunday night, made her way for the Press conference. With bandage on her head, she said she was hit with multiple rods during Sunday's "organised" attack on the campus and alleged that the university security staff colluded with the vandals.

Demanding the resignation of the vice-chancellor, she also claimed that some RSS-affiliated professors were promoting violence for the past four-five days. "It was an organised attack. They were singling out people and attacking," Ghosh told reporters. "There is a clear nexus between JNU security (staff) and vandals. They did not intervene to stop the violence," she added. Ghosh said she was hit by the mob multiple times by a rod on her head. "I was hit by multiple rods. Every iron rod used against the students will be given back by debate and discussion. JNU's culture will never be eroded. JNU will uphold its democratic culture," she said.

JNU vice president, while speaking to Millennium Post said that many students were beaten up, while the mob entered Sabarmati Hostel.