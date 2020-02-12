It was a horrific scene to see my brother's decomposed body, says kin of deceased

New Delhi: "It was a horrific scene when I saw my brother's decomposed body," Shambhu's brother Roushan said. Shambhu was found dead along with his wife and three children in their Bhajanpura home in North East Delhi on Wednesday. The deceased family was, according to Roushan, planning their younger son's marriage as the incident put a stop to further plans.



Roushan told Millennium Post that he was at the hospital to identify the bodies of his dead relatives. "It was very painful when I saw the bodies. My brother's face was beyond recognition." Roushan said, adding that he was in their native village in Bihar and heard the news of family's death as soon as he landed in the Capital, "I returned today in the morning from the village and just heard the news," he said.

Standing outside Shambhu's home in the afternoon, staring at the flat from the outside, Roushan said that the last he met his brother was around six to seven months ago. "Around 15 days ago, family members had spoken to Shambhu. He seemed normal at the time," he added. Another relative, Munna Lal Chaudhary said that he had seen Shambhu eight days ago when he was picking up his children from school. Munna had gone inside the house where the bodies were discovered. "I was shocked to see the condition of the body, there was blood on the floor," Chaudhary said.

At the spot, foul smell emanating from the house. Residents had gathered near the spot. Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range) Alok Kumar visited the place of the incident with other senior officers.

Murder or financial trouble

Sources said that they are probing whether any financial trouble led to the incident. "We are also probing murder-suicide angle in the case," the officer said. Shambhu was feeding his family by driving e-rickshaw. The investigators are also probing the role of outsiders in the case. The area, where the incident took place, has CCTV cameras which can help police in the investigation.

Mass deaths

11 members were found dead in mysterious circumstances in North Delhi's Burari in 2018. Around 10 members were found hanging from an iron-mesh in the ceiling of the house in North Delhi, while the body of Narayan Devi, 77, the head of the family, was lying on the floor in another room on the morning of July 1. Last year, a man, his wife,

and his business manager jumped to death from the eighth floor of a high-rise in Uttar Pradesh's Indirapuram area. Suicide note was found on the wall which stated that "This is the money for our last rites. Our last wish is that we should all be cremated together. Rakesh Verma is responsible for our death."