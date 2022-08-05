IT professional found dead inside hotel: Noida police constable named in FIR as main suspect

noida: Four people, including a police constable with the Gautam Budh Nagar police, were booked for murder and rape after a 26-year-old woman was found dead inside a hotel room under Phase 3 police station jurisdiction in Noida on Wednesday. A case has been registered under sections of murder (IPC 302) and rape (IPC 376) of Indian Penal Code. Four friends of the woman are being questioned by the police.



As per the police, the woman was found hanging from the ceiling fan on Tuesday evening by hotel officials who then informed the police about the same. She was a resident of Ghaziabad and worked at an IT firm in Sector 25A, Noida.

Police officials said that CCTV footage from the hotel have shown that the woman arrived at the hotel alone and was not visited by anyone. She did not leave the hotel during her one-day stay as well.

The family members of the woman alleged foul play behind his daughter's death.

"My daughter had met a man named Akash at a club in Noida on Sunday night who, we suspect, slipped her drugs in her drinks because of which she fell unconscious, and later raped her," the deceased's father stated.

As per police, post-mortem report has ruled out rape or murder, officials said.

"The cause of death in post-mortem report is antemortem injuries due to hanging. The report has ruled out rape. However, since the family has made allegations, the swab samples of the deceased has been sent to forensic lab for further tests," ADCP, Ankita Sharma said.

She added that the woman's family submitted a complaint naming four friends of the woman, which includes another woman.

"Out of the four friends, three have been detained for questioning. However, the police constable Akash is on the run," officials said.

A team has been constituted to nab suspect Akash, said officials. "He has been absent from duty and his last location on surveillance was shown as Meerut. He has been on the run since Tuesday," Sharma

added.