It is development vs Nationalism in West Delhi constituency

New Delhi : Delhi on Saturday came out of the comforts of their quilts to vote in the 2020 Delhi assembly election. One of the most awaited elections, national Capital saw a tough triangular fight in some constituencies, whereas Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had a tight competition in some constituencies.

At West Delhi, for instance, Dwarka Constituency had a two-party voter divide. While some complained about the lack of infrastructure, others spoke about nationalism as the main factor in these elections.

Sandeep, a resident of Sector-8 Dwarka said that voting may not affect him or his family personally. "But we have to consider the fact how AAP has worked for low-income families. I appreciate that fact because he actually looked after the basic needs of these families," he told the Correspondent.

Meanwhile, Aakash who works in the IT-Sector complaining about the condition of roads said that he voted to keep in mind the infrastructure. "I have kept in mind the local issues. Although I was a bit disappointed with the development work here, I want the party in power to really focus on it.," he added. Appreciating AAP for its work in the education sector, Aakash said, "It is through social media I have seen the improvement in our education sector, which is a big achievement."

Even though voters kept in mind the local issues, many said nationalism is the foremost issue. "People from outside our country have taken over. We need our country back and Modi ji is going to do that," said Ram Prakash a resident of Sector – 7. However, it was not the candidate but the face of the party that many people went for.

Vinay Kumar Mishra from AAP seem to be gaining momentum as of now, however, BJP's Pradyum Rajput is giving Mishra a tight competition. Meanwhile, former AAP MLA Aadarsh Shastri is behind but has a stronghold of many voters as they say he has done a lot of work in the constituency.

However, in Najafgarh constituency people hardly went for a vote change adding that the current minister improved the condition of the area. "We are happy with Kailash Gehlot, but we expect more work from him if he comes to power," said Sarita Devi. However, the issue of women's safety was at the forefront of the elections. The correspondent spoke to various women who said that the issue has been neglected and needs to be focussed on. "There are no street lights in my area. Even today we have to argue over something as simple as street light," said Priya, a final year college student.

Kailash Gehlot, who won from AAP in 2015, is contesting from the constituency. Meanwhile, Ajeet Kharkhari is contesting from BJP and Sahib Singh Yadav from Congress party.

Numerous voters also demanded more CCTV cameras to cater to regular theft and snatching that takes place in the area. On the other hand, Vikas Puri Constituency also saw a tough fight between AAP and BJP, with Congress party nowhere in the picture. At Krishna Nagar, a jhuggi area in Vikas Puri, Salma spoke about the development issue and said although the communal colour was tried to be painted, she like many others are aware of the political gimmicks. "I have been a BJP supporter for a long time. But this government has changed all that. Right now, I only pray for Kejriwal to come in power," she said. The voter was however unaware of the candidates standing in the constituency. "I am voting on face value. My life has really improved since Kejriwal came into power, Schools of my children have improved, we get water and electricity, all my basic needs are getting fulfilled," she said.

In Vikas Puri, there is a tough fight between AAP's Mahinder Yadav and BJP's Sanjay Singh. From Congress, Mukesh Sharma is contesting the elections.

The exit polls have already started coming out which will forecast the number of seats different parties can hope to win in the 70-member Delhi assembly. A party needs 36 seats to be able to form the government in Delhi.