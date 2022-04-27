'Issue of lack of proper infra for judiciary, bar can be looked into'

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that issues such as lack of proper infrastructure to cater to the growing need of the judiciary and the bar in the national capital can be looked into in consultation with the apex court registry. A bench comprising Justice Vineet Saran and J K Maheshwari termed as horrible the crowd situation in the apex court corridor, and said something can be done by the central government.



We do not go around in the corridors. It is horrible. Something has to be done by the Centre, the bench said, adding it was not for the court to solve the problem. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said it was not an adversarial litigation and he was in touch with the government and the matter can be heard after four weeks.

The bench took note of the submissions and said the problems pointed out in the petition can be looked into by the Centre in consultation with the apex court registry and petitioner lawyer and listed the PIL for hearing on July 20.

The top court, on March 8, had sought responses of the Centre and the apex court's registry on a PIL filed by bar leader Ardhendumauli Kumar Prasad seeking development of a "judicial vista" near the apex court premises to cater to the growing need of judicial infrastructure for all courts including the subordinate judiciary, tribunals, the Delhi High Court and the bar in the national capital.

On Monday, the bench said it wanted to know the stand of the Central government on the plea and listed the matter on Tuesday to hear from the solicitor general on the issue. The PIL has also sought a direction to the Union Ministries of Law and Justice and the Housing and Urban Affairs to constitute a central authority, funded by the Consolidated Fund of India, to cater to the need of judicial infrastructure under the administrative control of the Chief Justice of India (CJI).