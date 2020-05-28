Isolate Delhi Police personnel with family members working in healthcare, pathology: CP

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has asked its officers to isolate policemen who have family members working in the field of pathology or healthcare. Sources in the know told the Millennium Post that the directions came from the Delhi Police chief during a video conference with senior officers.



"We need to isolate those policemen whose family members are working in pathological labs or are deployed at hospitals, quarantine centres as it entails enhanced risk of spread of the virus," the Delhi Police Commissioner is learnt to have told senior officers.

So far, more than 430 Delhi police officials have tested positive for COVID-19, since the outbreak began. Of these, over 140 policemen have recovered and one death was reported. There was one such case in the city police where a constable had tested positive after his father, who worked in ambulance services, was affected by the virus.

Earlier, Delhi Police had formed six committees, each headed by a Joint Commissioner of Police rank officer, which were tasked with visiting police stations and police colonies in each range to assess and bring improvements in measure to prevent the spread of Coronavirus among staff and their families.

During the video conference, the CP directed the chairmen of these six committees to carry out inspections of all ranges to find out the basic underlying cause of infection in police stations with a high incidence of Corona and whether sufficient preventive measures had been taken or not.

In April, the Police Commissioner had observed that the reports of various teams formed to visit the police stations and police colonies have shown some shortcomings like unavailability of thermal scanners, loud hailers and lack of social distancing in barracks of police stations.

The Commissioner directed that the concerned supervisory officers should personally visit the police station of their respective areas on a daily basis and ensure that all preventive measures are taken for the staff. "In order to serve the public better, the CP desired that all officers should frame the modalities to hear the grievances, complaints of the general public through video conferencing," sources said.