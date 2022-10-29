ISI-backed terror module busted, 4 sharpshooters held; Chinese grenades, AK-47 assault rifles seized

New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has busted an ISI-backed terror module with the arrest of four sharpshooters of the infamous Landa Harike — Harvinder Rinda alliance, the officials informed on Friday. The sharpshooters were armed with Chinese grenades, MP-5 and AK-47 assault rifles. The accused persons have been identified as Lakhwinder Singh aka Matru (31), Gurjeet aka Guri (21), Harmander Singh (26), and Sukhdev aka Sukha (28) all of them are residents of Punjab.



The cops have recovered five Chinese HE grenades, one AK-47, one MP-5, and nine semi-automatic pistols from them, which were delivered from across the border with the help of a drone, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Special Cell Manishi Chandra confirmed.

Chandra said: "The Counter Intelligence unit of Special Cell, Delhi has been consistently working to identify the touch-points of criminal alliances with Khalistani terrorists. In this series, a full-fledged operation was launched to locate and bring these criminals to justice."

He added:"In the present operation, the first strike was on September 24 when Lakhwinder aka Matru, a hardened criminal, was nabbed from Sarai Kale Khan, Delhi. Following up on the leads that emerged from his interrogations, on October 13 the movements of Gurjeet aka Guri were established near ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Delhi, and in a swift professional move, he was apprehended. Accused Gurjeet aka Guri revealed that Harmender and Sukhdev aka Sukha were overseeing a major chunk of cross-border operations for Lakhbir Singh aka Landa and Harvinder aka Rinda."

He further said that the team's concentrated efforts and technical surveillance led to the hideouts of these new targets in Moga, Punjab from where these two were apprehended.

During the investigation it has also been revealed that Pakistan-based and ISI-backed Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh aka Rinda and Canada-based gangster turned terrorist Lakhbir Singh aka Landa is freely supplying dangerous, war-like stores to three distinct groupings — Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate, its arch-rival Davinder Bambiha syndicate and local criminals of Punjab. The end objectives of both Rinda and Landa are to execute the tasks which may lead to a resurgence of terrorism in Punjab, for which ISI is backing them with Chinese HE grenades, AK-47 and MP-5 rifles and loads of ex-China Army stock Star Pistols, DCP Manishi Chandra also confirmed.