'Ishrat spoke with accused only for riots'

New Delhi: Arguing against the bail plea filed by former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan in connection with a Delhi riots case, the Specia Public Prosecutor, representing the Delhi Police, on Tuesday told a city court that Ishrat was allegedly in touch with people she had no connection to — allegedly only for the purpose of conspiring to commit rioting.

SPP Amit Prasad's submissions came in a hearing before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat, during which he emphasised that Ishrat was in touch with JNU activist Natasha Narwal, who had no connection to the Khureji Khas area.

"Natasha has no connection with Khureji and Khureji has no connection with JNU...There's never a direct evidence...Ishrat is a local councillor... She has nothing in DU or JNU....She (Jahan) is from Congress... She's (Narwal) from JNU," the prosecutor submitted, according to legal news website Bar & Bench.