IRS officer Neeraj Singh denies allegations in PMLA case

New Delhi: Controversial IRS officer Neeraj Singh, who is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate for his alleged involvement in a money laundering case, has categorically denied all allegations levelled against him by the central probe agency.



This comes a day after the ED attached a posh Mumbai flat allegedly linked to him and his family members and several bank accounts, all totalling to around Rs 3.88 crore, in connection with a PMLA case registered against him based on an FIR by the Kolkata Police.

While Singh has previously denied any involvement either with the Rose Valley case or any other illegal activities during his time as an Income Tax officer posted in Kolkata's IT-investigation wing, he has now claimed that he is being treated for cancer and the attachment by ED and its probe had caused him much harm.

The now-suspended IT officer also raised questions on a story carried by this newspaper regarding the attachment. Millennium Post had reported facts as presented by the Enforcement Directorate, in an official press release about the progress in the case, issued on July 24.

Singh questioned whether he or any of his family members were linked to the attached property. The ED has claimed the property is linked to him and is part of the proceeds of crime. Moreover, the senior IRS officer also questioned the existence of Rs 70 lakh in the accounts of his and his family members as alleged by the ED.

Besides, Singh has claimed that the probe agency had also attached his salary account as part of the investigation. However, an ED official said, "The attached accounts do not include Singh's salary account."

Singh added, "I have denied that I had nothing to do with the chit fund companies as when all investigations were complete much before I joined the investigation which is a verifiable fact but your reporter was in a rush..." Millennium

Post had last year reported about Singh's alleged involvement in the case from facts as presented by the Kolkata Police's Anti-Fraud Section in an FIR filed at the Hare Street police station on May 5, 2017, based on which the ED had initiated its probe.

In a letter to this newspaper, Singh said, "I have a lot to say which I will at the right time."