IRS officer, kin held in dowry death case

Noida: Following the death of a woman who killed herself by consuming a poisonous substance at her in-law's house in Sector 99 of Noida, police have arrested her husband, an IRS officer and his parents under charges of dowry death. Victim's family has alleged harassment and dowry demands by her in-laws which forced her to take such an extreme step.



The arrested person has been identified as victim's husband Amit Singhla, an Indian Revenue Service Officer and currently posted as Assistant Commissioner in the Department of Revenue under the Union Ministry of Finance. His parents were also arrested in connection with case registered against them under Section 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and Section 304-B (dowry death) of IPC.

As per a senior police officer, the incident took place on Wednesday afternoon at an apartment in Supreme towers in Sector-99 of Noida. The victim identified as Hina Singhla (26) was admitted to a private hospital where she succumbed on Thursday. Hina was a chartered accountant.

Victim's kin said that Hina was married to Amit in October 2020 and soon after marriage, her in-laws had been harassing her for dowry. She was depressed for the past few days while her parents had also been to her in-laws house to discuss the matter. However, she stopped talking to anyone a couple of days before taking the extreme step. Following her death, her family gave a written complaint to police against her in-laws.

"While an FIR has been registered into the matter, police have arrested the accused and they are being questioned. Investigations are underway and strict actions will be taken against those found responsible behind the incident," said Kumar Ran Vijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.