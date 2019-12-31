Irregularities found after raid at RTA office in Ggm

Gurugram: On the instructions of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, raids were conducted at the office of Regional Transport Authority (RTA) in Gurugram along with other districts of Haryana on Monday morning.



For a department where five officials were suspended just recently for the act of graft, the raids only resulted in the revelation of more glaring irregularities that were occurring in the publicity department.

In the Gurugram RTA department the total strength of the officials is 42 but at the time of raid which began at 9:00 am only six officials were present. Shockingly, even after 11:00 am the required number of officials that were to be present at the office did not arrive.

Following the unethical conduct and abdication of one's duty the officials have taken the name of the following officials and have also taken their attendance record. The raids that were conducted under the supervision of Haryana CID in-charge Anil Rao has submitted the list of records to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The raid at the RTA follows just after five officials were recently suspended for the matter of corruption.

Citing that a large number of officials are involved in taking bribes and not renewing the licenses assistant secretary Prabhjot Singh had written a letter to his senior officer. In the letter, it has also been alleged that fake licenses are also being made for most of the persons.

After the revelation, five officers starting from assistant secretary levels to transport officers were suspended.In one of the major reshuffle that was carried out by the Haryana the government on Sunday, Prashant Panwar has been posted as the additional deputy commissioner of Gurugram and has also been entrusted with the additional responsibility of the secretary of the regional transport department.